Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $546,581.19

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $546,581.19 and approximately $36,498.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00849646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,722 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,722 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

