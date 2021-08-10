Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $44.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

