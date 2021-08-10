Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey Sells 35,649 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telos stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.