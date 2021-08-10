Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

