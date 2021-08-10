Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.