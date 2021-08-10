Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.47. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

