Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $505,000 Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GMS were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GMS by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

