Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Veritex were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.