Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $447,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCO stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

