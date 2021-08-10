Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $417,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

