Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $27,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.22 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

