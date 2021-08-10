TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 3,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

