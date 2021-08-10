Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.89. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74.
Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.
