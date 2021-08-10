Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.89. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

