Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

