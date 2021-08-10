Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $895,084.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00383010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01095177 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.