Tapestry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,584 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,325% compared to the average daily volume of 309 put options.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

