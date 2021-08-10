Tapestry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,584 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 309 put options.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

