Tapestry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,584 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 309 put options.
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
