Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,568. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

