Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $295.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $291.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.