Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.91.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. 1,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock valued at $552,325,312. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

