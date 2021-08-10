Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,271 shares.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,187,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $737.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

