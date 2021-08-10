Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $169.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

