Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 299 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

