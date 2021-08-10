Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 299 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

