Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $524,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $257.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.