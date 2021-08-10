Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $640.50 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

