Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

