Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

