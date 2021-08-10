Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

