Symmetry Investments LP Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.2% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.