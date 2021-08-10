Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

SYKE stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.