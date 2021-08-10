Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.92 on Friday. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

