SVB Leerink Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $17.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.45.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,619,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,654,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,462,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

