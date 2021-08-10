SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

ACRS opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $760.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,380,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,252,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

