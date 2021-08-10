SVB Leerink Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

