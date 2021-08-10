SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of TBPH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

