SVB Leerink Cuts Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $55.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.05 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

