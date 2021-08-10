Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Earnings History for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.