Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

RUN opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

