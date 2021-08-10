Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

