Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 676 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $598.60 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.