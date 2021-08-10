Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

