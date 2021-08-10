Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $307.14 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $311.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

