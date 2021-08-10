Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,774 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $263.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

