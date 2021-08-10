Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

