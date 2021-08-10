Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,626 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.06% of GDS worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $40,248,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

