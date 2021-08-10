Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.