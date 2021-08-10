Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,503 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,329. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

