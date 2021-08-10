Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,444 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

