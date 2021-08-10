Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 316 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $841,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

